Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $834,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 243,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 178,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 94,375 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.58. 244,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,705. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

