Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $62.26. 229,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

