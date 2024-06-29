Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,778,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,954,574. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

