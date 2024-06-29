Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 320 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 19.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

