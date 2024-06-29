Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 1,911,900 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

