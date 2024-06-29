Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $5.46 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,785,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000.

FLOT stock remained flat at $51.09 during midday trading on Friday. 1,093,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

