Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VUG stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $380.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.