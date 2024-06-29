Monumental Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 0.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,440,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,499. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

