Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $188.66 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00045727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,125,338,293 coins and its circulating supply is 882,711,937 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

