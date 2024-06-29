Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Trading Up 0.9%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 9,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

