Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 921,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 1.24% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $52,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.23. 3,032,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.