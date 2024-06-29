Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $498.07 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $498.07 million and $8.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.00624548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00123783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00038037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00273171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00071733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,145,750,132 coins and its circulating supply is 44,462,106,869 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.