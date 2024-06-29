New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 12,275 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Shares of DT opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

