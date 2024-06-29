New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

