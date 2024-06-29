New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.69 and a 1 year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

