New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

