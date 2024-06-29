New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

WM opened at $213.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average of $199.69.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

