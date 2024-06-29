New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $568,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.