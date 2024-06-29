New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $541.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.19.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

