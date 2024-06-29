New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYMTN stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

