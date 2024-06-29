Newton One Investments LLC Has $253,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Newton One Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.60. 991,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average is $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

