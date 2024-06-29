Newton One Investments LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newton One Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

