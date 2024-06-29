Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Next 15 Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Insider Activity at Next 15 Group
In other news, insider Tim Dyson purchased 76,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($931,175.64). 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Next 15 Group Company Profile
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
