NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Update

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 46,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,935,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 58,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

