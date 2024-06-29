Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in June

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 640,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of EFRTF stock remained flat at $5.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

