Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases C$679,850.00 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.