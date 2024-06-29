Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases C$679,850.00 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.2 %
Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.