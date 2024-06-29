NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NIKE Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $18.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 129,966,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

