Noble Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 156,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 53,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.76. 9,177,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.