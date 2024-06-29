Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $15.28 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,959. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

