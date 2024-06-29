Noble Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $35,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average of $177.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

