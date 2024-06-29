Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.30. 1,303,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

