Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after acquiring an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.74. 173,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.