Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 8,972 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 811,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

