Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.5 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $23,572,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

