Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.89.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $214.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.