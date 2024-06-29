Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 1,626 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.85. 4,638,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

