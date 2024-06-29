Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 396 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 150.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.93. The company had a trading volume of 923,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,526. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $428.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

