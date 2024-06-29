Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $444.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $447.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

