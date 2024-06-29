Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,438,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

