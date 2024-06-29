Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 205,519 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 408.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,519 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,912,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

