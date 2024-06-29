Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,589 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 1.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BALL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. 4,820,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,935. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

