Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 700 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,959. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.