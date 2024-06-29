North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$40.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.57.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE NOA opened at C$26.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.68. The firm has a market cap of C$705.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$24.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$457,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.