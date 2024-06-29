Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 62,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $163.11. 346,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

