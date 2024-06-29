NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Down 6.9%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. 39,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 45,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NuCana Stock Down 6.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.31) by $3.15. On average, analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

