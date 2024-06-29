Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 5,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

