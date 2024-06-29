Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the May 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 1,075,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,655. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.