NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVA. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVA

Insider Transactions at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. In related news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,096,160 shares of company stock worth $76,232,334. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

TSE NVA opened at C$14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.91. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.