NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Sells $12,085,000.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares in the company, valued at $627,073,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

