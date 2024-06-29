NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.80.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.54 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866,590 shares of company stock worth $324,317,704. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

